Indian Team Departs for Japan for Asian Jump Rope Championship

The Asian Jump Rope Championship is set to take place from July 24th to 28th, 2024, in Kawasaki, Japan. A team of 40 athletes from India, including players from Nashik and Thane in Maharashtra, will be participating in this prestigious tournament.

The Indian team includes Rajul Lunkad, Naman Gangwal, Ronak Salve, Ishaan Putharan, Manas Mungi, and Sukrit Bendale. Among the girls, Bhumika Nemade, Tanvi Nemade, Parol Zankar, Bhargavi Patil, Shriya Vani, Ankita Mahajan, and Padmakshi Mokashi will represent the country. Leading the team are Ashok Dudhare, Aman Verma, Tanmay Karnik, and Nimish Shete.

A total of 784 athletes from 11 countries will compete in the championship in Japan. Early in the morning on June 22, the Indian players departed for Japan from Mumbai airport. The team's coach, Tanmay Karnik, expressed confidence in the players, believing they will perform well and win the maximum number of medals.

This championship is a significant opportunity for the athletes to showcase their skills on an international platform. The dedication and hard work of the players and coaches have been commendable, and the entire nation is hopeful for their success. The Indian team's participation in the Asian Jump Rope Championship is a moment of pride for the country, and the athletes are determined to make India proud with their performances.

We wish the Indian team the best of luck as they compete in Japan and bring home numerous medals.