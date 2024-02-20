Indian Women's Hockey Player Jyoti Chhetri Faces Demolition Notice for Childhood Home in Odisha

Jyoti Chhetri, a 20-year-old Indian women's hockey player, received a demolition notice from local authorities in Odisha to vacate her family's house for road widening purposes. Despite her ongoing participation in the FIH Pro League against the USA, she has been battling to prevent the demolition of the house where she has spent her entire life. Jyoti's father, Bhim Chhetri, worked as a mason, and the family has resided in the house for 20 years, although it was built on a 300-square-foot plot of government land without any formal documentation.

Bhim Chhetri recounted their journey, stating that they moved to Rourkela from Ranchi in 1988, initially living in provided quarters. As the family grew, the space became inadequate, prompting them to move to their current residence, where they have lived until recently when local authorities arrived unannounced to inform them of the impending demolition.

Around 8-10 government officials informed the family about the demolition plans, offering them time until 2025 or 2026 before the demolition begins. The family has expressed their inability to afford a new house or land and has requested rehabilitation from the government. However, they are yet to receive a response.

The widening of the narrow one-lane road aims to prevent congestion on the bridge connecting Kuarmunda to Panposh, which is part of a national highway undergoing four-lane expansion works by the NHAI in Odisha.