Indian women’s hockey team concludes 2025 with impressive performances & renewed determination

New Delhi, Dec 31 The Indian women’s hockey team powered into 2025, earning a silver medal at the Women’s Asia Cup. They overcame intense group stage competition and knockout rounds to establish themselves among Asia’s top teams, all while facing global challenges that sharpened their skills for future battles.

Following their impressive victory at the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir—clinched with a close 1–0 victory against China in the final, the Indian team started 2025 with strong confidence and a reputation as one of Asia’s leading teams. However, maintaining that level of success consistently throughout 2025 proved difficult.

India started the year strongly with a five-match tour of Australia in late April, where the team gained important international experience against the Hockeyroos. Although the Perth series yielded mixed outcomes—losing the first two matches 2–0 and 3–2, and then securing a 1–0 win through Navneet Kaur’s 21st-minute goal—the tour was crucial for testing the squad against top-level opponents and giving playing time to new talents.

These experiences influenced India’s performances throughout the year, culminating in a resilient silver in the Asia Cup, which highlighted the team’s steady performance at the continental level.

The 2024–25 FIH Hockey Pro League was challenging for the Indian Women’s Team on the global stage. Competing against top-ranked teams like Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China, India faced difficulty maintaining consistency. They finished last with 10 points from 16 matches, securing only two wins and suffering 11 defeats. A string of losses in their final eight games sealed their relegation to the FIH Nations Cup.

India's season concluded with a 3–2 loss to China in Berlin, exemplifying their campaign. The team displayed resilience and attacking skill but suffered from defensive errors and missed opportunities during critical moments.

Despite this, victories such as the penalty shootout win over the Netherlands, along with several close matches and sparks of brilliance from emerging players, highlighted the team’s increasing tactical understanding and fitness. These experiences lay a foundation for further improvement in important areas.

Additionally, the Nations Cup is seen as a stepping stone for promotion, emphasising penalty-corner conversions and squad depth as key factors to secure promotion back to the Pro League in the 2026–27 cycle by winning the tournament.

Despite missing their penalty corner specialist Deepika and veteran goalkeeper Savita, India showcased a strong performance at the Women’s Asia Cup in China. They dominated the group stages with decisive victories, reaching the final where they secured silver in a closely fought match against the host nation.

The team's journey was marked by energetic play, precise attacks in the circle, and notable efforts from a well-rounded squad that maintained a low number of goals conceded.

This podium finish reinforced India’s steady presence in Asian competitions, positioning the team well for qualification routes to major events such as the World Cup and further tournaments.

Young players integrated smoothly with veterans, gaining experience that sped up their development under intense pressure. Lessons from close international competitions have strengthened their mental resilience and set-piece skills, as seen in their composure during the Asia Cup.

Eyes are now on the FIH Nations Cup and World Cup qualifiers, with focused camps emphasising analytics, defence, and speed to boost performances. India’s journey toward 2025 aims for continuous growth, combining Asian silverware experience with global insights for a confident 2026.

