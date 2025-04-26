Indian women’s hockey team goes down 3-5 in opening match on Australia tour

New Delhi, April 26 The Indian women’s hockey team fought valiantly but fell short in its opening game of the Australia tour, going down 3-5 to a clinical Australia 'A' side at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth on Saturday.

India found the back of the net through Mahima Tete (27’), Navneet Kaur (45’), and Lalremsiami (50’) while Neasa Flynn (3’), Olivia Downes (9’), Ruby Harris (11’), Tatum Stewart (21’), and Kendra Fitzpatrick (44’) scored for Australia 'A'.

The match began at a frenetic pace, with Australia 'A' asserting early control and breaking the deadlock through a well-constructed field goal by Neasa Flynn (3’). The home team continued to press hard, and in quick succession, Olivia Downes (9’) and Ruby Harris (11’) capitalised on defensive lapses to score two more field goals, ending the first quarter with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Australia 'A' carried the momentum into the second quarter, putting relentless pressure on the Indian defence. After earning back-to-back penalty corners, Tatum Stewart (21’) converted one, stretching their advantage to 4-0.

Despite the early onslaught, India showed resilience, and Mahima Tete (27’) pulled a goal back with a sharp field goal, injecting some energy into the Indian side as they headed into half-time trailing 1-4.

Australia 'A' upped their ante and were rewarded for their efforts as Kendra Fitzpatrick (44’) netted another goal for her side to make it 5-1. The Indian team launched a counterattack and their efforts bore fruit when vice-captain Navneet Kaur (45’) found the back of the net, narrowing the gap to 2-5.

In the final quarter, both teams continued to create scoring opportunities. India showcased their fighting spirit once again when Lalremsiami (50’) slotted home a fine field goal, keeping India’s hopes of a comeback alive. Despite some late pressure, India could not find the net again, and the match concluded with Australia A securing a 5-3 victory.

The Indian women’s hockey team wore black armbands during the match to mourn the innocent lives lost in the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22. The team has decided to continue wearing black armbands for the remainder of the Australia Tour as a mark of respect and remembrance for the victims and their families.

The Indian women’s hockey team will aim to bounce back strongly when they face Australia A again in the second match of the tour on Sunday.

