India's 25 M shooting coach Ronak Patel heaps praise on Manu Bhaker after she bags bronze medal at Paris Olympics

Luxembourg City [Luxembourg], July 28 : India's 25-metre shooting team coach Ronak Pandit heaped praise on ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker after she bagged a bronze medal in the final of the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Bhaker became the first Indian women to win a medal in shooting at Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

The coach asserted that Bhaker has worked really hard and deserves this victory. He further stated that she did brilliant shooting throughout the final.

"My heartiest congratulations to Manu, I think it was a very well deserved victory. She has worked really, really hard for this and she shot very well and it was brilliant shooting from her,: Ronak told ANI.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

