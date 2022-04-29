India's Elite Pro Basketball League set to start with 12 teams

Mumbai, April 29 In a first of its kind in India, a 5x5 Pro Basketball League featuring 12 teams will start later this year, the organisers of the league said in a statement on Friday.

The 12 franchises are, Punjab Gladiators, Jaipur Giants, Kochi Packers, Delhi Dominators, Lucknow Swarm, Hyderabad Hoops, Mumbai Stars, Chandigarh Conquerors, Pune Pythons, Bengaluru Stallions, Ahmedabad Aces and Chennai Turbos.

"Titled 'Elite Pro Basketball League', will attract top players, and coaches across India and will have the highest salaries in the Indian basketball circuit," said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO of Elite Pro Basketball Pvt. Ltd.

Giving the details about the league, Bhandarkar said, "Originally, we planned for eight franchises, but seeing the overwhelming response we received over 450 registrations we decided to expand to 12 teams."

"We are providing the athletes a platform from which they were deprived since the UBA times. We are hoping this new league kickstarts and promotes the beautiful game of basketball in India. We are also organizing selection trials in the first week of May for players to put their best foot forward," he added.

The key players from 10 of the 12 teams have already been announced, and include big names like India international Pratham Singh (Pune Pythons) and popular Telugu actor/athlete Arvind Krishna (Hyderabad Hoops).

