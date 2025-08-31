India's Global Sports joins historic Global Pickleball Alliance to launch world's first Pro Tour, drive international expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 : In a massive development for professional pickleball, India's Global Sports joined the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), Canadian National Pickleball League (CNPL), European Pickleball Federation (EPF), Australia's National Pickleball League (NPL), Pickleball England, and Vietnam's Pickleball D-Joy to form the world's first global alliance, set to accelerate the sport's worldwide growth.

Leading pickleball's explosive revolution in India since its founding in 2021, Global Sports has sparked a nationwide frenzy through its innovative 360-degree ecosystem, expert coaching, and thrilling flagship events like the star-studded Indian Open and Monsoon Pickleball Championships, captivating global talent, celebrities, and communities while evolving the sport into a vibrant lifestyle phenomenon ready for worldwide expansion.

This collaborative coalition brings together established leaders in the pickleball community to establish a cohesive, non-overlapping event schedule, an integrated worldwide ranking framework, graduated prize pools, enhanced business partnerships, and funding for scholarships, all aimed at unlocking unprecedented career pathways and financial rewards for elite and up-and-coming pros across the globe, as per a press release.

"This is a monumental day for pickleball worldwide, and the APP is honoured to be officially partnering with such a passionate and professional group of organisations," said APP Founder Ken Herrmann. "The APP always has been player-focused, and now, we are able to continue that mission worldwide and provide more competitive opportunities for players than ever before. It is our steadfast focus to evolve the credibility and growth of the sport to a place where pros are free and supported to chase their career dreams," he added.

"The decision to announce a World Calendar in alliance with APP and other pickleball organisations across the world is part of our commitment to grow pickleball, offer pro players a structured path to make formidable careers, and build a world community, as it's this sense of community which is the soul of pickleball," said Shashank Khaitan, Founding Partner, Global Sports.

"Collaboration is key to growing pickleball globally. This Alliance ensures players can plan their season with confidence, knowing the major events complement each other rather than compete. It's good for the players, good for the sport, and it demonstrates Pickleball England's commitment to bringing the international community together," said Karen Mitchell, Chair & Co-Founder, Pickleball England & English OPEN.

"Unity and pathways are the lifeblood of any sport, and this alliance represents a major step forward for pickleball. From the beginning, the NPL has been committed to building opportunities for players and raising the standard of competition across Australia. By joining forces with this incredible group of organisations, we can now extend those opportunities onto the world stage," said David Anjou, COO, National Pickleball League (NPL).

"Together we will bring the world's best to Australia, showcase our own homegrown talent abroad, and ensure that players everywhere have the support and clarity they need to pursue their dreams. This partnership is proof of what can be achieved when we put players first and work together for the good of the game," he added.

Global Pickleball Event Calendar

At the heart of the alliance is a year-round world calendar, inclusive of at least 30 pickleball tournaments in 2026, greatly enhancing international opportunities for players across the globe from Canada to Vietnam, India to England and Australia to the United States.

The seven initial partner organisations collaborated to ensure no scheduling conflicts occur across each organisation's premier events, ensuring maximum opportunities to take part in competitions for players. The tournaments will be designated into three tiers, each with progressive prize pools and point earnings.

"I am thrilled to help usher in a new era of growth for professionals around the globe," said Megan Fudge, the APP Tour's all-time career medals leader. "With more international pros than ever, the competition will be next-level. I am grateful for the support of the APP and all the alliance leaders to make it happen," added Megan.

This global alliance and world tournament schedule is open to welcoming additional organisations to further bolster pickleball's global potential.

- Unified Rankings System

Each of the events will contribute to a singular, unified global rankings system for professional players, a system that is being developed now by all seven partner organisations. This will ensure all international competitors take part in events on the same playing field, regardless of where they are based, and will launch at the commencement of the 2026 schedule.

- Supporting the Future of International Pickleball

Alliance members also will work together on cross-promotional commercial opportunities for players and their events, including sponsorship, revenue splits and a unified governance structure. With the initial group of participating global pickleball leaders, support for growing the future of pickleball has never been stronger.

