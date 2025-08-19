India’s youth shooters finish 1-2 in women’s 10m Air Pistol at Asian Shooting Championship

New Delhi, Aug 19 Suhl Junior World Cup 2025 champion Kanak Budhwar and Agam Grewal led a 1-2 finish for India in the 10m Air Pistol Youth Women event, on competition day two of the 16th Asian Shooting Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Kanak shot 238.2 to secure the gold medal, to continue her fine form in the season while Agam Grewal shot 236.0 to settle for silver. The third Indian in the final Gamberya V. Gowda finished in fifth with a score of 172.5.

The trio combined to secure the team gold also with Agam Grewal topping qualification with 577 followed by Kanak with 566 and Gamberya with 558. India finished day two with a haul of seven medals, helped earlier by the gold and bronze medals won by Rashmika Sahgal in Junior Women and Manu Bhaker in Senior Women respectively along with the team medals the squad won earlier in the day.

In the finals. Kanak took the lead at the end of 10 shots and maintained it until the end of the 24th shot, closing with a high 10.4. Meanwhile Agam who was fourth at the end of 12 shots behind bronze medal winner Parimah Amiri and Gamberya, leaped to the silver medal position in the next set with scores of 9.5 and 10.3.

Earlier, Rashmika Sahgal struck gold, India’s third individual yellow medall of the competition, after Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic bronze medalist, displayed amazing career consistency, to nail yet another individual international medal.

Manu shot 219.7 in the women’s 10m air pistol final to finish third, before Rashmika clinched the junior women’s air pistol crown with a confident show- her score of 241.9, a yawning 4.3 ahead of silver winning Korean Han Seunghyun.

