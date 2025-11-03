'Indira Gandhi’s dream fulfilled': Pramod Tiwari hails World Cup champions

New Delhi, Nov 3 Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic triumph at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, calling it the fulfillment of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s dream of women’s empowerment.

In a video message congratulating the Indian women's cricket team, Tiwari said, “Today, they have put India’s flag in the world. They have fulfilled the dream of Indira Gandhi that Indian women can do anything. They can make every impossible possible -- in every field, whether it is fielding, batting, a test of patience, whether it is sending the ball beyond the boundary or flying the wicket as a bowler.”

“Our daughters have been successful in everything. We are proud of our daughters. Today, India is proud. The country is proud. Once again, many congratulations. I will say one thing, Chak De India!” he added.

The Congress leader’s message came amid nationwide celebrations after India’s women’s team clinched their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma was the star performer, scoring 58 runs and taking a five-wicket haul to seal the win. Put in to bat, India rode on Deepti’s 50 and a solid top-order effort to post 298/7 in 50 overs. The South African chase, anchored by captain Laura Wolvaardt’s valiant innings, ended at 246 in 45.3 overs, as the Indian bowlers held their nerve to script history.

With this win, India became only the third country, after England and Australia, to have won both the men’s and women’s ODI World Cups.

The victory was even more remarkable as the team had struggled early in the tournament, losing three consecutive matches before bouncing back to defeat Australia in the semifinals and South Africa in the final.

The final, already being hailed as one of the greatest in tournament history, has not only united fans across the globe but also reaffirmed India’s growing dominance in world cricket.

