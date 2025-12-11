Injured Tickner will not bowl or field for rest of Wellington Test vs Windies: NZC

Wellington, Dec 11 New Zealand have revealed a new update on injured pacer Blair Tickner, saying it would be unlikely the fast bowler will feature in the remainder of the second Test against the West Indies.

Tickner dislocated his shoulder while fielding on the opening day of the second Test on Wednesday.

"BlackCaps pace bowler Blair Tickner will not bowl or field, and is unlikely to bat for the remainder of the second Test in Wellington, after dislocating his shoulder while diving to stop a boundary on day one," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"Tickner, who was taken to hospital for treatment last night, will join the squad at the ground today as he awaits further specialist assessment to determine his return to play," it added.

Tickner was the standout performer on the opening day of the second Test, as he claimed a four-wicket haul but injured himself in the 67th over while attempting to prevent a boundary at fine leg. Chasing a flick from Tevon Imlach, he dived full-length near the rope and stayed down immediately.

The medical staff from the New Zealand camp and the venue attended to him on the boundary edge before he was stretchered off. He later left the ground in an ambulance.

Tickner's injury comes at a time when New Zealand have already lost Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, and Nathan Smith for the rest of the Test series owing to their respective injuries.

Henry (calf tear) and Smith (side strain) sustained their injuries during the drawn first Test in Christchurch, while Santner (groin) was ruled out before the match.

Other fast bowling options Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears and Matt Fisher are also injured or coming back from injury.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell was also ruled out of the second Test after he suffered the injury while batting in the first Test in Christchurch last week.

