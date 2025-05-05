Inspired by World Cup glory, Sepak Takraw joins Khelo India Youth Games roster

Patna, May 5 Consecutive medals in the past two editions of the Asian Games (2018 and 2022), a groundbreaking gold medal win by the Indian men’s regu team at the recently-held International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) World Cup, and the tireless efforts of the Bihar State Sports Association (BSSA) and the state government have all contributed to Sepak Takraw being introduced for the first time at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), Bihar 2025.

Dr. Karunesh Kumar, former India international and competition manager for KIYG Bihar 2025, described the inclusion of the sport as a “milestone moment” for athletes and emphasised its long-term significance.

“The introduction of Sepak Takraw as a medal sport in the seventh edition of KIYG is vital for the relevance of the sport. It is a milestone moment for the sport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of promoting sports in India has been instrumental in shaping the Khelo India Games, and now it is a brand of its own. Being associated with the brand will further enhance the popularity of the sport in India.

“We already have our presence in National Games, University Games, and now this tag will further boost the sport’s popularity,” he pointed out.

The sport has traditionally been associated with India’s Northeastern states but ever since it has been recognised as one of the 14 priority sports in Bihar, the state has emerged as one of the growing powerhouses, with one of its players - Bobby Kumar - also being a part of the gold medal-winning team at the World Cup, and three others from the state are currently part of the national team.

Ever since the state government started focussing on the sport post-Covid, there has been a massive surge in players' participation with over 600 players actively involved in the sport, and its reach expanding across multiple districts.

Highlighting the state government’s effort, Kumar stated that all sports bodies have to conduct mandatory training camps for a minimum of 15 days before participation in major games. With his team completing a 30-day camp, a confident Kumar expects the home side to win at least a medal in each of the four events - doubles, regu, quad, and team.

While government initiatives, especially through the Sports Authority of India’s training centres (STCs), have already played a major role in the sport's growth, its inclusion in the Khelo India programme is expected to further expand its reach to even the remotest parts of the country.

