Inter-battalion zonal sports meet ogranised by police department in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 : The Inter-battalion zonal sports meet was organised by the police department at Gulshan Ground (Gandhi Nagar) in Jammu.

Officers and soldiers of various battalions participated in this five-day competition and displayed their physical ability and team spirit. The competition included many sports like athletics, football, kabaddi, hockey, boxing, judo, wushu, wrestling, weightlifting, etc.

In Jammu and Kashmir, several police battalions and personnel from other security forces also participated. The chief guest present at the closing ceremony of the Inter-Battalion Sports Meet today was ADGP Armed Anand Jain.

Thirty-four battalions participated in this sports meet. In which the IRP 14th Bn won the overall trophy by securing 120 medals.

Speaking to the media, ADGP Anand Jain said that it was an annual programme in which all battalions first compete among themselves, then the zones are divided. Players from various wings of the police (CID, Crime, etc.) participate. Today is the closing ceremony, where the winners are honoured.

Last year, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore lauded the central government's efforts to uplift sportspersons, comparing the Khelo India scheme to American college games and competitions that have helped make American college sports a significant force in the sports world.

Rathore was speaking at the Army Sports Conclave in New Delhi. Speaking at the event, Rathore said, "We used to hear that American players are great. This is because American college games are held. Colleges in America accept athletes and give them time to develop. People from all over the world want to go there and play."

Rathore said that through the Khelo India scheme, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing "client services" to top athletes, like training, coaches, proper communication with the federation, etc.

"Khelo India is at the same level (as American college games and competitions). Just like a top athlete needs managers, PM Modi and his government are providing 'client services' to top players while targeting the Olympic podium, like training, expenses, talking to federations, coach providing, sports science, etc.," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor