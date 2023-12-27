IOA announces Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of WFI Ad-hoc committee

New Delhi [India], December 27 : The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced Bhupinder Singh Bajwa as chairman of the newly created ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day matters of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) with immediate effect on Wednesday.

IOA issued a letter regarding the same. This comes after the Union Sports Ministry suspended the entire Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s governing council.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Sports Ministry instructed the IOA to form an ad-hoc committee to manage and control the affairs of the WFI.

"Elections to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) were held on 21 December 2023, in which Sanjay Kumar Singh was elected as President and Prem Chand Lochab as Secretary General amongst other office bearers of the Executive Committee of Wrestling Federation of India (WFT)," an official letter from IOA read.

"The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA- appointed Ad hoc Committee. This not only highlights a governance gap within the Federation but also signifies a noticeable departure from established norms," it further read.

In a major decision, coming in light of fresh protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia over the election of an aide of deposed WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the new president of the wrestling federation, the Union Sports Ministry on Sunday suspended the sport's premier governing body in the country along with all its office-bearers.

"The IOA considers adherence to governance norms as vital for ensuring fair play. transparency, and accountability and to safeguard the interests of the sportspersons as espoused by IOC and to ensure continuity, it has been decided to appoint an Ad hoc committee comprising of following with immediate effect," the letter further read.

The IOA formed the ad hoc committee at the ministry's request on Wednesday. Bajwa will be assisted in running the WFI by MM Somaya and Manjusha Kanwar in the newly constituted ad hoc committee.

The Ad hoc Commitee is tasked with overseeing and supervising WFI's operations, which include athlete selection, submitting entries for athletes to participate in international events, organizing sports activities, handling bank accounts, managing the website, and other related responsibilities.

