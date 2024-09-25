IOA to hold executive council meeting on Sep 26

New Delhi, Sep 25 The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) will hold its executive council meeting on Thursday at IOA Bhawan in the national capital.

The agenda, which will be discussed in the meeting for transparency and good governance in the organisation, includes unauthorised expenses done at Paris Olympics with regards to room upgrade of president at cost of IOA.

It will also discuss the sponsorship details of Paris Olympics and the additional expenditure incurred in the Games in Paris, along with the unauthorised taking of persons on foreign trips in the purported capacity of representatives of IOA and will also discuss the list of officials and delegations nominated to represent India at Paris Olympics.

The other agenda points that will be on the table at the meeting are:

"Discuss the issue of selection process adopted for selecting the Sports Person of Outstanding Merit and their participation in the election of the IOA for elected posts, more specifically as stated in the letter dated 10-12-2022 sent by Sunan Kaushik.

"Discuss illegal and threatening letters issued by the President to the members of the Executive Committee from time to time.

"Discuss and deliberate upon the scope of powers of the president under the Constitution," read the letter jointly issued by the members of the executive council to IOA chief PT Usha.

"The issue of illegal issuance of passes to certain individuals and unauthorised persons like Mr Iyer and Mt Ajay Narang even though they do not hold any athorised post or office as per the IOA Constitution.

"The need for reporting the conduct of the president to the Ethics Commission of IOA. To initiate an enquiry into the leakage of official correspondences of the IOA to the media

"To bring to knowledge the list of accreditations issued to various people at Paris Olympics, including various passes and invites. The matter of the illegal creation of Ad hoc committee of Ski and Snowboard. The entry of unauthorised persons in the IOA Bhawan, it added.

