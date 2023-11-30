IOC announces 32 candidates for Athletes' Commission election

Paris, Nov 30 The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that 32 athletes would seek election to the IOC Athletes' Commission (AC) next year at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Four positions are up for election from a pool of 18 female and 14 male athletes from 15 sports, reports Xinhua.

All athletes competing at Paris 2024 are eligible to vote in the Athlete365 House in the Olympic Villages during the Olympic Games, the IOC said.

The vote will be supervised and certified by an election committee appointed by IOC president Thomas Bach.

