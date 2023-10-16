IOC President Thomas Bach chairs second day of Executive Board meeting in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach started the second day of the Executive board meeting of the IOC at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Monday.

The IOC session is being held once every year. It is the general meeting of the members of the IOC. In the Executive Board meeting of the IOC, major decisions are being taken such as host cities for upcoming events, inclusion or exclusion of sports and federations and changes in the Olympic Charter are made at the IOC Sessions.

Earlier in day one, the IOC executive board granted full recognition to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) following the proposal made by the IOC Executive Board (EB) in March 2023.

According to an IOC release, IFAF is the international governing body for the sport of American football, including flag football, which is one of the five additional sports for the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) proposed by the LA28 Organising Committee and submitted to the IOC Session by the IOC EB.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st IOC session here and said that India is eager to host the Olympics in the country.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that India will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036.

"India is eager to host the Olympics in the country. India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036, this is the dream of the 140 crore Indians," PM Modi said on Saturday.

In the past, a total of 140 IOC Sessions have been conducted since 1894. This is the second time the Executive board meeting has been held in India. Earlier it was held in Delhi in 1983.

