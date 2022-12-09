IOC to look to allow Russian, Belarus athletes to participate internationally

Luasanne, Dec 9 The 11th Olympic Summit saw all representatives supporting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to follow up on an initiative of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in international competitions.

"The Summit unanimously agreed" that the IOC will "lead the further exploration of the OCA initiative concerning the participation of athletes who are in full respect of the Olympic Charter and the sanctions," according to an IOC news release on Friday.

The release said that the OCA was the first to open the pathway for Russian and Belarus athletes to compete in Asia.

"The OCA offered to facilitate the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions in Asia under its authority, while respecting the sanctions in place," the acting OCA president was quoted as saying.

The Summit also agreed that the OCA's initiative will be discussed in the next round of IOC consultation calls with IOC Members, the athletes' representatives, International Federations and National Olympic Committees, reports Xinhua.

"All the participants of the Olympic Summit commit to follow these reviewed recommendations in order to ensure the unity of the Olympic Movement in its pursuit of its unifying peace mission."

The Chair of the IOC Athletes' Commission (AC) said, "the IOC AC welcomes the exploration of the initiative as a way to live up to the Olympic mission to unite athletes from all around the world in peaceful competition."

Meanwhile, "The vast majority of the participants agreed that the sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian states and governments, as those responsible for this blatant breach of the Olympic Truce and the Olympic Charter, must remain firmly in place," as well as confirming the IOC's solidarity with Ukrainian athletes and the Ukrainian Olympic community.

Other representatives from International Federations promised to evaluate the protective measures for their respective sports, adding that "there should not be a one-size-fits-all solution" to the issue.

