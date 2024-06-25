IOC welcomes United Nations’ appeal to observe Olympic Truce during Paris 2024

New York, June 25 With just one month to go for the start of the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, the chief of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday made a solemn appeal to the UN Member States for the observance of the Olympic Truce. The President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Dennis Francis, on Tuesday called on all warring parties around the world to agree to “true mutual ceasefires” for the duration of the Truce.

The resolution for the observance of the Olympic Truce for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 was formally adopted by the UN in November last year, calling for the Olympic Truce to be respected from seven days before the start of the Olympic Games until seven days after the Paralympic Games.

“I solemnly appeal to all Member States to demonstrate their commitment to the Olympic Truce for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games and to undertake concrete actions at the local, national, regional and world levels to promote and strengthen a culture of peace and harmony based on the spirit of the Truce,” said UNGA President Francis.

“I also call upon all warring parties of current armed conflicts around the world to boldly agree to true mutual ceasefires for the duration of the Olympic Truce, thus providing an opportunity to settle disputes peacefully.”

The Paris Olympic Games will be held in the French capital from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Francis also noted that Paris 2024 would be “breaking new ground in gender equality and inclusivity” by allocating the same number of quota places to male and female athletes and emphasised that the participation of the Refugee Olympic Team would be “a powerful symbol of inclusion and our shared humanity”.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach welcomed the UN’s appeal while emphasising the enduring significance of the Olympic Truce.

“The Olympic Truce represents the very essence of what the Olympic Games stand for – peace, unity and the hope of building a better world. In these difficult times, when we are all facing so much confrontation, division and polarisation, the Olympic Truce is more relevant than ever. And, as an event that unites the world in peaceful competition, the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be a powerful reminder that we can all come together peacefully, even in times of wars and crises,” he said.

The IOC has suspended the membership of Russia and Belarus for the war in Ukraine and sportspersons from these two countries will be participating in Paris Olympics as neutral athletes.

