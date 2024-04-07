IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl as SKY returns for MI

Mumbai, April 7 In a clash of bottom-dwellers, Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said it was possible to chase any target at the Wankhede. Delhi Capitals will be missing Mitchell Marsh as he is injured. Jhye Richardson is set to make his debut for Delhi Capitals.

They made another change, bringing in Lalit Yadav for Rashik Salam.

"Here you can chase any target and we would like to see that. We have to stick together as a team, and if we can do that we can come out winners. Happy to be back," Pant said during the toss.

"Every match gives me immense confidence and as a cricketer, I am improving. In cricket, it is hard for the bowlers, but this is the job they chose. (Mitchell) Marsh is injured, (Jhye) Richardson is in and Lalit comes in for Rasikh," he added.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said the pitch looked good to bat as it is much drier than the one on which they played against Rajasthan Royals and were bowled out for 125.

"This (pitch) looks much drier and it will be good to bat. The track looks fantastic and properly rolled. The moisture will be less and it will be good to bat. Not getting a win has put pressure on us. One win will bring in more," he said.

MI made three changes in the squad, with Suryakumar Yadav coming in for Naman Dhir, Romario Shephard for Kwena Maphaka and Mohammed Nabi replacing Dewald Brevis in the playing XI.

"Good to see almost 18000 young hearts. This game is special for us. Surya comes back in place of Naman, Romario comes in for Maphaka and Nabi comes in place of Brevis," said Pandya.

The two teams are placed at the bottom of the points table with Mumbai Indians yet to score a point and dead last.

Mumbai Indians are coming into their second home game after three successive defeats while Delhi Capitals have won one match out of the four they have played so far.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Substitutes: Akash Madhwal, Maphaka, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Shams Mulani

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (wk, c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Substitutes: Kumar Kushagra, Yash Dhull, Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Shubhman Dubey.

