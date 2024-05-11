IPL 2024: GT skipper Gill penalised for maintaining slow over rate against CSK

Ahmedabad, May 11 Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees after ‘maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night.

“As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined INR 24 lakhs,” the BCCI/IPL statement read.

“The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.”

Captain Shubman Gill and B. Sai Sudharsan unleashed an outstanding assault on Chennai Super Kings bowling attack by slamming centuries each to power Gujarat Titans to a comfortable 35-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

