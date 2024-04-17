IPL 2024: GT v DC overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Ahmedabad, April 17 Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 32 of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Gujarat is sitting sixth in the points table with three wins in six matches while Delhi is in ninth position after securing two wins in six outings.

Both teams have played against each other 3 times in the tournament with GT winning two.

GT v DC head-to-head 3-

Gujarat Titans: 2

Delhi Capitals: 1

GT v DC match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

GT v DC match venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast of GT v DC match on television in India: GT v DC match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of GT v DC will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Matthew Wade(w), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

