IPL 2024: Head smashes fastest IPL century for Hyderabad; fourth fastest overall

Bengaluru, April 15 Travis Head slammed the fastest century for Sunrisers Hyderabad, reaching the mark off 39 deliveries during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday. He broke David Warner’s record of a century off 43 deliveries for SRH.

Opening the batting for Hyderabad, Head went off on an absolute carnage, reaching a century in 39 deliveries with the help of nine fours and eight sixes. It was also his maiden IPL century. However, he departed after scoring 102 off 41 deliveries, getting out off Lockie Ferguson's delivery.

This was the fourth fastest century in the history of the IPL only behind Chris Gayle (30 balls), Yusuf Pathan, and David Miller (35 balls). Head broke the record of his countrymate, David Warner, who smashed a 43 deliveries century against Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2017.

