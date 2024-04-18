IPL 2024: ‘I am not sure regarding his participation against Chennai’, says LSG Lance Klusener on Mayank Yadav

Lucknow, April 18 Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Lance Klusener is uncertain of speedster Mayank Yandav’s participation in Friday's match against Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium after the star bowler suffered a soreness in the lower abdominal area during the match against Gujarat Titans.

“I am not sure regarding his participation in tomorrow’s match against Chennai. He has been bowling in the nets but his fitness is our priority. But can’t say anything regarding his participation,” said Klusner in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

In a match against Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Mayank had to walk off the field after bowling just one over, where he was down on pace and was hit for three boundaries, conceding 13 runs overall.

Lucknow Super Giants will face Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor