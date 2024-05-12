IPL 2024: KKR's Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

Kolkata, May 12 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Eden Gardens, on Saturday.

Ramandeep committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which intended to cover all types of conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game and which is not specifically and adequately covered by the specific offences set out elsewhere in this Code of Conduct.

"He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," IPL/BCCI statement read.

The article further reads, "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays (with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 Offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 Offence)"

Ramandeep smashed a quickfire unbeaten 17, including a final-ball six off Jasprit Bumrah to lift KKR to 157/7, a total Kolkata managed to defend by bowling out MI for 139/8 in 16 overs to qualify for the playoffs.

