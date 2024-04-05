IPL 2024: Pushing Mayank Yadav to play Tests is not wise at the moment, says Shane Watson

New Delhi, April 5 The buzz around fast-tracking a blistering fast-bowling talent like Mayank Yadav to the Indian team, especially for the T20 World Cup and Test side, is growing day by day, thanks to his high speeds, bounce and accuracy coupled with a high-arm action in hostile spells which have fetched him back-to-back Player of the Match Awards in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Shane Watson, the former Australia fast-bowling all-rounder, thinks pushing the Lucknow Super Giants tearaway pacer to play four-day matches and Tests will not be a wise decision, saying it won’t be fair to put him through a strenuous workload without building the necessary strength in his body.

So far, Mayank has played just one first-class match for Delhi, coming against Maharashtra in December 2022, where he injured himself. But injuries to the hamstring and a side strain meant he hasn’t played a first-class game after that. With Mayank hurrying batters and spectators left in awe on seeing his raw speed going north of 155 and 156 kmph, the calls for him to be in the Test team have increased, though Watson has expressed a word of caution.

“There’s no question being a fast bowler bowling extreme speed like he does put a lot of pressure on your body. Of course, in a perfect world, you would love to see him playing Test cricket. But just knowing that how challenging it is on your body to play Test cricket as a fast bowler and get your body accustomed and resilient enough to handle bowling at a high speed for 15-20 overs in a day of Test cricket on a flat wicket is something which I don’t see necessarily pushing himself and his body to that limit right now.”

“In the short or mid-term over the next couple of years, it will be an absolute waste if Indian cricket tries to push him into four-day and Test cricket, knowing the incredible value he can provide in T20 and One-day cricket for India. There are not many fast bowlers who arrive by bowling at the speeds and control Mayank does have in his game. So, one needs to harness the young man’s incredible talent and skill. Pushing him to play four-day and Test cricket right now is not wise at the moment.”

“Whether it’s in India or other parts of the world, when everyone gets excited on seeing a young speedster coming in, the thought is always to push him to play Test cricket as the ultimate. It certainly is, but that does take time and while his body gets more mature and resilient, it does take several years.”

Apart from Mayank, the likes of Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have shone with their batting performances to make it a memorable time for uncapped Indian players in IPL 2024, highlighting the depth in the country’s cricketing talent.

“Nothing surprises me with the IPL and the incredible talent that we consistently see through every season of the tournament. There’s no doubt about the incredible stories – Shashank Singh last night was incredible and knowing the journey he’s been on the last ten years or so - to now have that moment where he put all of his skills on display under extreme pressure for Punjab Kings and to chase down 199 in Ahmedabad was something very special.”

“You don’t need to necessarily be someone to burst onto the scene as a young kid in your early 20s; you can be through a longer journey and when your opportunity arises, you can really put up your name under lights. That was an amazing performance last night, but the talk of the town is Mayank Yadav -– to be able to see someone of his world-class speed and skill, is absolutely amazing.”

“Lucknow Super Giants are unbelievably lucky to have him; they picked him early and managed him through the last couple of years as well. Hats off to him for spotting the talent early, but to be able to see him perform well against the best batters, dominate and blow them away, is something very, very special.”

“So, it doesn’t surprise me with the amazing talent here in India and the opportunities plus platform they get through a world-class T20 tournament like the IPL is very special, especially to see some youngsters keep rising every season to blow us away,” concluded Watson.

