IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja given out for obstructing the field in controversial decision

Chennai, May 12 Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja was controversially given out for obstructing the field after the all-rounder was ruled to have intentionally stopped the ball from hitting the stumps on an attempted run out during the match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Though Jadeja was out in this unusual fashion, Chennai Super Kings won the match by five wickets, reaching 145/5 in 18.2 overs chasing Rajasthan Royals' total of 141/5.

Jadeja will be regretting the umpire's decision as he was given out for obstructing the field, putting Chennai in a tricky situation.

The incident happened in the 16th over in dramatic fashion as the stadium erupted in derision.

Jadeja glided a shortish delivery from Avesh Khan towards third man and attempted a second run. He was sent back by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not react to the call. Sanju Samson collected the throw and then fired in at the other end, catching Jadeja on the back in the process.

Rajasthan Royals appealed for obstructing the field as Jadeja turned with a sizeable radius. The third umpire decided that Jadeja knew where the ball was and therefore turned in a way to cut off the throw reaching the destined end.

The third umpire ruled against Jadeja, and the all-rounder was given out for obstructing the field. The third umpire took recourse to clause 37.1 of the Laws of Cricket and ruled him out.

Clause 37.1.4 of Laws of Cricket says, “For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batter, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to affect a runout, the batter should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not.

Jadeja was unhappy with the decision as he argued that the ball accidentally struck his back, and it was not a deliberate attempt to stop it. He argued with the umpires before finally leaving the field.

