IPL 2024: RCB v SRH overall head-to-head; When and where to watch

Bengaluru, April 15 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 30 of IPL 2024 on Monday.

The two teams previously met 22 times in the tournament with SRH holding a slight advantage.

RCB v SRH head-to-head 22:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 11

Tied: 1

RCB v SRH match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

RCB v SRH match venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live broadcast of RCB v SRH match on television in India: RCB v SRH match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of RCB v SRH will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Himanshu Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal

