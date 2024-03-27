IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma marks 200th appearance for MI; becomes third player to play 200 games for a team

Hyderabad, March 27 Mumbai Indians’ veteran opener Rohit Sharma is all set to mark his 200th match for the franchise via the Wednesday’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rohit now becomes just the third player after MS Dhoni (CSK) and Virat Kohli (RCB) to play 200 games for a single IPL team. He was also given a ‘200’ special jersey by MI mentor, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Overall, this is Rohit’s 245th IPL match, including taking in the appearances he made for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, which is the second-most to Dhoni's 252 matches. Rohit has played in the IPL for Mumbai Indians in 14 different editions of the tournament, making him the only player to achieve this feat for the franchise.

Since he became a part of the franchise in 2011, Rohit has become the all-time leading run getter for them in the IPL, scoring over 5000 runs. Nobody else has more than 3500 runs for MI in IPL. Rohit has won 16 Player of the Match awards for Mumbai Indians, which again are the most by any MI player.

Rohit, who captained MI to five IPL title wins, is only the second Indian after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to score a IPL hundred for MI and also has the 2nd highest individual score for the franchise in the IPL, scoring 109 not v Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in 2012.

Rohit has featured in 111 wins for Mumbai Indians, the most by any player for the franchise. He has also been the captain in 87 of those wins, again a record for the franchise. He has made 35 scores of 50+ for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, easily the most by any player for the franchise.

--IANS

nr/hs

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor