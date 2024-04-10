IPL 2024: Samson, Parag half-centuries lift Rajasthan to 196 for 3 against Gujarat

Jaipur, April 10 A 130-run third wicket partnership between skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag lifted Rajasthan Royals to 196 for 3 against Gujarat Titans in match 24 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Given the chance to bat first on a flat track and big square boundaries, the Royals kicked off to a good start as both the openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 32 runs in 26 deliveries for the opening wicket. Buttler coming after a victorious century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was slow with the start as he contributed a mere 8 runs in the partnership.

Umesh Yadav in his third over of the innings provided the first breakthrough as Jaiswal had to depart after scoring 24. Trying to knick the length ball outside off, Jaiswal handed it straight back to the wicketkeeper Mathew Wade.

In came skipper Sanju Samson and straightaway went off to a brilliant start and smashed back-to-back boundaries to Umesh Yadav. Rashid Khan replacing Spencer Johnson came to bowl the last over of the powerplay and managed to get the big wicket of Buttler, who got out trying to go downtown and managed only to give an easy catch in the slip to Rahul Tewatia. Buttler scored 8 runs from 10 deliveries.

Two balls later, Riyan Parag escaped falling for a duck, as Rashid got him to edge a leg break that Wade dropped behind the stumps.

After the end of the powerplay, the Royals only managed to put 43 runs on the board after losing two key wickets. It was the time for skipper Samson and in-form Riyan Parag to stitch up a big partnership for the Royals.

Both the spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad operated very well in the middle overs without giving much chance to score. The boundaries flow stopped and Royals' struggle for the runs continued. Royals managed to collect a six and a boundary between middle overs and ended on 73 for two after ten overs.

The big 13th over, came after Parag launched two sixes in the over of Ahmad and collected 15 runs off it. Parag looked dangerous as he was inching closer to his third half-century of the season and started the counter-attack against the spinners.

Despite of good bowling in the middle overs, Ahmad ended his spell on 43 after getting smashed for 15 in his last over of the spell.

Parag reached his half-century in 34 deliveries and it came in style as he smashed the half-tracker delivery of Mohit Sharma to straight long-on. After the end of 14 overs, Rajasthan Royals were 118 for two wickets.

After Ahmad was hammered for 15 runs it was a chance for another youngster Spencer Johnson, who was taken into remand for 16 runs over. Samson collected a boundary down the cover to a half-tracker outside off and then smashed for a boundary and a maximum to end the over on a high. Samson, who hasn't had as much strike as Parag during their partnership, rushed from 29 off 20 to 44 off 25.

Skipper Samson reached his half-century in 31 deliveries after Rahul Tewatia guiding the long-on missed the ball under the lights of a low full-toss delivery of which Samson didn’t generate much power but survived for a boundary. It was another big over for the Royals as both the batters collected 15 runs and with one over left in his spell, Sharma already thrown away 36 runs.

Rashid Khan ended his spell with a figure of 18 for 1 and having the same figures in the IPL 2022 final against the same opponents, but the Royals did a much better job against Titans' other bowlers in this game.

Yet again, though, Rashid has bowled with a terrific control of length, which, coupled with the pitch being a bit two-paced, made him extremely hard to get away. Noor caused a few problems too, but Royals, and Parag in particular, were able to pounce whenever he floated one up a touch too full. Noor went for 43 off his four.

Sharma in his last over of the spell got rid of Parag after getting smashed for a six but had the last laugh. Parag returned to the pavilion after scoring 76 off 48 deliveries including three boundaries and five maximums. Vijay Shankar stumbled backward while catching Parag but he managed to land just inside the cushion, toss it in the air, jump over the line, and back onto the field before re-catching it. Parag and Samson added 130 runs off 78 deliveries.

In came Simron Hetmyer and straightaway went off the strike with a boundary on his very first ball. Sharma ended his spell with a figure of 51 for 1. A 19-run over of Yadav’s last of his spell lifted host Rajasthan Royals to 196 for 3. Skipper Samson was unbeaten on 68 off 38 deliveries and Hetmyer on the other end was unbeaten on 13 off 5 deliveries.

Brief score:

Rajasthan Royals 196 for 3 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 68 not out, Riyan Parag 76; Rashid Khan 1-18, Umesh Yadav 1-47)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor