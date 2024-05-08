IPL 2024: Samson penalised for arguing with umpires during DC v RR match

New Delhi, May 8 Rajasthan Royals' (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for "showing dissent at an Umpire's decision" during a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, on Tuesday.

Samson’s fine knock of 86 off 46 came to an end in dramatic circumstances when Shai Hope took a screamer of a catch at long-on, just millimetres away from the boundary rope off Mukesh.

It appeared that Hope had successfully caught the ball and several replays supported this claim, but a different angle cast some doubt on the legitimacy of the catch. Despite this uncertainty, the third umpire ultimately trusted the first two replays and declared Samson out.

The RR skipper looked unsatisfied with the quick decision-making but initially headed towards the dugout. However, he then reversed course and returned to argue with the umpires.

"Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction," the BCCI/IPL statement read.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor