IPL 2024: 'We had to believe in ourselves...', says Tewatia after GT's thrilling win over RR

Jaipur, April 11 After Gujarat Titans’ pulled off a three-wicket win on the last ball of their chase of 197 against Rajasthan Royals, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia said he along with Rashid Khan and Shahrukh Khan had a belief of meeting the equation by playing according to the situation.

GT needed 73 runs in last five overs, which seemed to be an uphill task. But Tewatia shared partnerships of 24 with Shahrukh and 39 with Rashid before getting run-out on the penultimate ball of the chase for 22. Rashid then cut Avesh Khan over backward point for four to complete GT’s stunning heist at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

"We were needing 40-odd runs off last three overs. I was batting with Shahrukh (Khan) and Rashid (Khan) still to come. We were just telling each other that two or three hits can change the game and that we are in it. We just had to believe in ourselves and play according to the situation.

"Needing 40 runs in last three overs is possible, if you have wickets in hand, and it's a matter of two to three big hits only. If there is one big over then 40 in three overs and with the impact-player rule, then I suppose it's a chaseable equation," said Tewatia in the post-match press conference.

Over the last few seasons of the IPL, Tewatia has been a solid finisher and believes preparing for tough scenarios in the fag end of the chase is yielding him good results. “From the team’s point of view, I enjoy the freedom given to me. They know I play to my strength and work hard during training.”

"I prepare exactly by keeping the match situations in mind and practice those things day in and day out. The team management knows that I back myself and believe in my abilities, and that’s why they look at me in that role (of a finisher), to be prepared for a situation where two-three batters will be needed alongside me to chase down any total."

GT had come into the clash against RR on the back of consecutive losses, but Tewatia denied any pressure from the team think-tank to win in Jaipur. “There was no such pressure of winning the game at any cost because it’s a long tournament. Losing two games doesn’t rule you out of the tournament, nor do they make any side a champion.”

"It’s a long tournament, and our aim was to learn from our mistakes in the last game and ensure they are committed less in future matches. In this game also, we didn’t do anything different and just kept believing in our abilities and play out. There isn’t much pressure from management, nor the players take any pressure on themselves, as it’s a very big tournament. We lost two close games, but we will continue playing the way we did."

Tewatia signed off by hoping to roll his arm over for GT in IPL 2024. “With Rashid and Noor in the team, one doesn’t need to field or use a third spinner. They have done well for us in last two years and right now also, they are doing great. I am waiting when my chance to bowl will come, but I haven’t left bowling at all and let’s see when I get to bowl in the tournament.”

