IPL 2024: 'We lost because of dropped catches', admits PBKS assistant coach Brad Haddin after RCB defeat

Dharamshala, May 10 After Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered elimination from IPL 2024 following a 60-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), assistant coach Brad Haddin admitted "dropped catches cost his side the match."

Punjab had a tough day at the field on Thursday night, with three catches dropped in the first five overs, two off Virat Kohli on 0 and 10, and one off Rajat Patidar when he was batting on 0. While Kohli scored 92 runs in the match, Patidar scored 55.

After electing to bowl first, Harshal Patel's form with the ball continued, as he scalped three big wickets and debutante Vidhwath Kaverappa also managed to pick up two as RCB posted a huge total of 241/7 with Virat Kohli top scoring 92 off 47.

Chasing 242, Rilee Rossouw smashed a 27-ball 61, while Shashank Singh hammered 37 runs in 19 balls. But a flurry of wickets in the middle overs proved costly and Punjab were bowled out for 181. Losing the encounter by 60 runs, the Kings missed out on the playoffs.

"100 percent we lost the match because of dropped catches. If we look through the game, we dropped two guys on a duck, and both of them scored big runs. That was where the game was lost. There was not too much difference in the batting and bowling of both teams. The catches we put down cost us the game," said Haddin at the post-match presentation ceremony.

After the loss, PBKS focused on the positives from the season and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a good note, with two matches still to go.

"It is disappointing. But it should not be tough work to motivate the boys. This is one of the premier competitions in the world. It's a great opportunity to show your skills. Look at Shashank Singh, and what he has done in the tournament. The players have to see the remaining two games as an opportunity and take what happened personally. And find a way to turn the result around and finish the season on a good note," he said

Speaking about Kagiso Rabada's absence from the playing XI, Haddin revealed that the Proteas pacer was unwell. "Kagiso Rabada was unwell today. Hence, he was not selected for the team," said Haddin.

The stand-in skipper Sam Curran also spoke at the post-match presentation ceremony and said his side will focus on the positives from the season and will continue to work hard.

"A lot of positive signs throughout the season, but not enough to get over the line, unfortunately. We knew that we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and feel gutted for the team. We have to keep our heads up, keep learning, and keep becoming better. The ups and downs have been quite tough, but we have to keep learning and keep working hard," he signed off.

