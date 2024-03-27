IPL 2024: ‘We need to bat well,’ says DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly

Jaipur, March 27 Having suffered a four-wicket loss in the opening game, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to bounce back when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their second match of the IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Thursday.

Reflecting on the opening match, Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly stated, "It's just the early part of the tournament. We worked hard before the season, and hopefully, we will play well. The first game in Chandigarh didn't go our way because we lost Ishant, but that's the way it is in T20s. It's a new game tomorrow."

DC's opponents Rajasthan Royals have started their IPL 2024 campaign with a 20-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. Speaking about the match against the home side, Ganguly said, "They are a good team, there's no doubt about it. Our record against them is also good over the years. When you play the same teams over and over again every year, there will be times when you lose and there will be times when you win, so it's a new day tomorrow. We have the players who can perform, and hopefully will do it tomorrow."

Asked about strengths and the areas Delhi Capitals are aiming to improve upon, the former India Captain said, "We are full strength now, with Nortje back in the side. With Nortje, Khaleel, Mukesh and Ishant back in the team and fit, and with the two spinners Axar and Kuldeep, our bowling is definitely our strength. With Rishabh back as well, the batting has got stronger than what it was last year because in IPL if you lose a major Indian player, it becomes a big hole to fill."

"What needs to get better is we need to bat well, and if you do it, you will win a lot of matches because we do have that bowling," he concluded.

