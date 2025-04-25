IPL 2025: All it takes is one or two guys play something that could be match-winning, says Cummins

New Delhi, April 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has noted that they need one or two batters to produce match-winning performances. SRH have misfired as a unit across all aspects, resulting in them being at ninth place in the IPL 2025 points table.

“Potentially yes (if SRH has the most destructive batting order), but I think we're not going to have a day where everyone's going to score runs. But we feel like with that batting line-up, all it takes is one, maybe two guys to play - and that could be match-winning for us.”

“They're all match winners, so I know I'd be worried coming up against that line-up because you know on their day they can score 100 runs in 30-odd balls,” said Cummins on JioStar on Friday.

Despite SRH’s batting not being at their aggressive best, Cummins insisted the batters will be encouraged to play in the style which gave them great results previously. “I think most of our players are quite aggressive. In that first game this season where we got 280-odd runs, the thing that stood out to me was it wasn't reckless - it was calculated aggression.”

“We're lucky that we've got such strength that it's never just about swinging. Our guys are well suited to striking at close to 200, so that's what we always encourage,” he added.

SRH have benefitted from the acquisition of young batter Aniket Verma, who’s hit sixes at will, while someone like Ishan Kishan has tapered off after hitting a century at the start of the season.

“First of all, I try to get to know them - what they look like at their best. They're similar players; both quite aggressive and like taking the game on. They've fitted in well with the team. They're the type of players we deliberately look for during auction time.”

“We convey to them that they should just keep playing to their strengths. Making sure they know we’re going to keep backing them - it’s not going to work every time, you might not score runs every time, but that’s okay.”

“He (Verma) really impressed us in the warm-up matches and in the training. I think just the way he goes out - no matter the game situation - and tries and hit sixes. And that’s what he's done. He takes on spin, and it's just that freedom that he's brought to his game. He's only played a few games as of now, but he's been really impressive. He’s striking beautifully," he concluded.

