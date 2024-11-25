IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat bag Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 2.60 cr; Kolkata grab Manish Pandey for Rs 75 lakh

Jeddah, Nov 25 Gujarat Titans (GT) have signed West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 2.60 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bagged Manish Pandey for Rs 75 lakh on the second day of the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Monday.

In the accelerated auction, the bid for Rutherford started at Rs 1.5 crore from GT while Mumbai Indians also chipped in to raise the price beyond Rs 2.5 crore. Gujarat had the final say in the room sealing the deal for Rs 2.6 crore.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders also made a wise move with the addition of experienced middle-order batter Manish Pandey in the squad. The defending champions bought the player at the base of Rs 75 lakh with no bidding to offer from other teams.

The other notable purchase in the accelerated auction was Tamil Nadu spinner M Siddharth, who was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 75 lakh. Sunrisers Hyderabad secured the services of Uttar Pradesh legspinner Zeeshan Ansari for Rs 40 lakh after an early interest from Delhi Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants also bagged offspinner Digvesh Singh at his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

International stars Finn Allen, Dewald Brevis and Ben Duckett remained unsold while domestic players Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Prashant Solanki, Rajan Kumar, Sakib Hussain and Vidwath Kaverappa also didn't get the buyer in the accelerated auction.

The ten IPL franchises have submitted a shortlist of 143 players for the accelerated round. Notably, James Anderson, the oldest player in the auction pool, was not included. Glenn Phillips and Kane Williamson were the other notable omissions.

Among Indian players, prominent names like Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Devdutt Padikkal and Ajinkya Rahane were absent from the accelerated round.

