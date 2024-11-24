IPL 2025 Auction: Ishan Kishan goes to SRH for Rs 11.25 cr; Jitesh Sharma joins RCB for Rs 11 cr

Jeddah, Nov 24 Former Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11.25 cr in the IPL 2025 Auction here at the Abadi Al Johar Arena in Jeddah on Sunday.

Kishan had been a cornerstone for Mumbai Indians (MI) before his release into the auction pool this season. The bidding opened with Mumbai Indians themselves making the first move at Rs 2 crore, signaling their desire to bring back their former star. Punjab Kings (PBKS) and MI engaged in a steady duel, with the price quickly crossing Rs 4 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the race at Rs 4.80 crore, pushing PBKS to Rs 5 crore as the battle intensified.

PBKS and DC locked horns, taking the price past Rs 7.50 crore. The Delhi franchise bid aggressively, raising the stakes to Rs 9.75 crore. However, Punjab Kings, determined to secure Kishan, pushed it to Rs 10 crore. Just when it seemed PBKS might close the deal, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) swooped in with a bid of Rs 10.25 crore, turning the tide.

PBKS considered their options, briefly raising the price to Rs 10.75 crore, but eventually backed out. With an impressive Rs. 11.25 crore bid, Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully secured Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan's journey in the IPL began in 2016 with the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, where his talent caught the eye of cricket fans. His true rise to stardom, however, came after joining Mumbai Indians in 2018. His breakthrough came in the IPL 2020 season, where Kishan topped the scoring charts for MI with 516 runs at a phenomenal average of 57.33 and a strike rate of 145.76. This season included his unforgettable knock of 99 in a thrilling Super Over loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the 2022 mega auction, Kishan returned to MI for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him one of the most expensive signings in IPL history. However, the franchise’s decision to release him ahead of the 2025 auction surprised many.

The past few years have been a mix of highs and lows for Kishan. Despite his IPL exploits, a lack of consistency and injuries saw him lose his place in the Indian national team. His absence from domestic cricket also led to the loss of his BCCI central contract, as the board prioritised players who committed to the domestic circuit. Determined to bounce back, Kishan made a return to first-class cricket, featuring in the Duleep Trophy, Irani Cup, and India A matches.

In another purchase, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured the services of wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore.

The 29-year-old from Amravati, Maharashtra, known for his aggressive batting and sharp glovework, began with a modest base price of Rs 1 crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) kicked off the competition, quickly driving the price beyond Rs 3 crore. LSG bowed out at Rs 4.40 crore, making way for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to enter the fray with a bid of Rs 4.60 crore.

Delhi Capitals (DC) joined the action, raising the stakes to Rs 4.80 crore, only for RCB to retake the lead at Rs 5.50 crore. CSK wasn’t ready to back down, bidding R. 5.75 crore, but RCB pushed harder, taking the price to R. 7 crore. Just when it seemed the deal was done, Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jitesh Sharma’s previous team, used their Right to Match (RTM) card to reclaim their wicketkeeper. RCB wasn’t deterred and responded by raising the bid to an eye-watering Rs 11 crore, leaving PBKS unable to match the offer.

Making his debut in 2022, Jitesh was initially signed by PBKS for Rs 20 lakh in the 2024 auction. Though he flew under the radar at the start of his IPL career, he quickly gained attention for his fearless batting and ability to finish innings with impactful cameos.

Over 40 IPL matches, Jitesh accumulated 730 runs at a strike rate of over 135. While his average of 22.81 may not appear extraordinary, his consistency in playing pressure innings set him apart. His highest IPL score of 49 not out underscored his knack for staying cool in challenging situations. Across his career, Jitesh smashed 53 fours and 45 sixes, proving his range as a hard-hitting batter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor