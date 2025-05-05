IPL 2025: Gill has thrived under pressure of captaincy, says Gujarat Titans' Vikram Solanki

Mumbai, May 5 Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket of Gujarat Titans, has hailed Shubman Gill’s captaincy and also delved into what makes the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan this dangerous.

Under Hardik Pandya's captaincy, Gujarat won the title in their inaugural appearance in the 2022 season. In the following season, Gujarat finished as runners-up after losing to Chennai Super Kings. After the all-rounder's move to the Mumbai Indians, the captaincy was handed over to Gill. Questions followed after his maiden season at the helm saw them finish in 8th position.

However, this season around, Gill has led from the front as GT remain firmly in the race for IPL playoffs qualification.

“He's an outstanding batsman and really has a bright future as far as his batting is concerned, but what's pleasing to see is that he's growing as far as leadership is concerned, and he's really grown into the role of captaincy. So that's great to see. When you have somebody who is as gifted, as talented, and as exceptional as Shubman is as a batsman, sometimes you might have concerns about whether the weight of leadership would bear heavy.

“I don't think that's been the case. I think you sometimes see that people thrive in those sorts of responsibility roles, and Shubman certainly has done that,” said Solanki in the pre-game press conference.

Gujarat and Mumbai will clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, with a chance to move past Royal Challengers Bengaluru in first place. MI and GT are currently tied on points at third and fourth place, having won seven games each, with the former having played one game more.

A lot of Gujarat Titans’ success this season can be attributed to the opening partnership of Sudharsan and Gill. The duo has conjured 628 across 10 games this season making them the most successful pair so far in the tournament.

“There is the nuance that they are similar in terms of how they approach the game. They are fairly traditional in terms of how they set themselves up for the game. They have, at the very base, a solid technique and an understanding and appreciation for facing that new ball, where you can have some movement.

“And they're both, I suppose, have opened the batting in red-ball cricket when your technique is challenged. So they've served that sort of apprenticeship if you like. And they're only sort of growing as far as their partnership is concerned as a result.

“I think they complement each other very well. I mean, the obvious thing is the left-hand, right-hand combination. But I think they do complement each other and are starting to get an understanding of one another's games.

“So, they can help each other out as well. But I would, if there was one thing I if you wanted me to place one thing on the record, I think it would be just their sheer determination and hard work towards their craft,” he added.

Gill now has 465 runs in ten games, following Jos Buttler, who has 460 runs to his name, and second-placed Sai Sudarsan, who is only one run behind Virat Kohli in the race for the Orange Cap.

