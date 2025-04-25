IPL 2025: Hazlewood brings the kind of consistency every captain dreams of, says Bangar

New Delhi, April 25 After Josh Hazlewood picked 4-33 and played a vital role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) getting their first home win of IPL 2025, former head coach Sanjay Bangar stated that the veteran pacer’s consistency is something every captain wants in the competition.

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rajasthan Royals (RR) needed just 18 runs off the last two overs to break their four-match losing streak. But Hazlewood bowled a penultimate over to remember, conceding just one run while taking two wickets, which all but sealed RCB’s win.

Hazlewood picking three wickets while conceding only seven runs in his final two overs also fetched him Player of the Match award. “Josh Hazlewood brings the kind of consistency every captain dreams of. Under pressure, he keeps his cool, hits the right lengths, and knows exactly what to bowl to each batter.”

“RCB’s bowling improvement over the years is largely due to him—he’s been their most reliable bowler, barring the season he missed due to injury. Hitting test-match lengths day in and day out is second nature to him. On a surface with steep bounce, it’s no surprise he picked up four wickets,” said Bangar on JioStar.

Anil Kumble, the legendary India leg-spinner who also led RCB in the past, praised Hazlewood’s clutch bowling under pressure in the death overs. “He was outstanding. Given the surface, Hazlewood was expected to be the most dangerous bowler for RR. RCB were under pressure after Bhuvneshwar’s previous over went for 22 and Rajasthan Royals needed 40 off 3.”

“But Hazlewood responded brilliantly - those two wickets and the sharp review by Jitesh Sharma turned the game in RCB’s favour. It was something special from the entire team, especially Hazlewood.”

Kumble further lauded RCB’s comeback with the ball in the back end of the chase, and causing RR to implode yet again. "It wasn’t easy for RCB, especially after losing the toss. They had to do it the hard way - and they did.”

“At the halfway mark, Rajasthan Royals were cruising, but the bowlers pulled it back brilliantly. The batting was exceptional; they read the conditions well to get to 205. The last 10 overs with the ball were well constructed, and Josh Hazlewood led the attack superbly."

