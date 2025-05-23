IPL 2025: Hazlewood likely to be available for RCB in playoffs, says report

New Delhi, May 23 Josh Hazlewood is reportedly on track to return for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 playoffs after recovering from a shoulder issue during a rehabilitation stint in Australia.

Hazlewood, who missed RCB’s final match before the tournament was paused, returned home during the break and has been training in Brisbane as part of Australia’s preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Hazlewood has responded well to training and is likely to rejoin the RCB squad in India, although an official confirmation is pending. He has been in top form this season, claiming 18 wickets at an average of 17.27 across 10 matches.

RCB, already confirmed for the playoffs, have two league games remaining — against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday and Lucknow Super Giants on May 27 — which will determine their path forward in the playoffs.

This IPL campaign marks Hazlewood's return to competitive cricket after an injury-plagued home season, where a calf strain in the third Test against India, following a side strain earlier, kept him out of the rest of the summer. He also missed tours to Sri Lanka and the Champions Trophy.

Hazlewood is expected to feature in the WTC final against South Africa, likely replacing Scott Boland in the playing XI, after narrowly missing out on the 2023 final against India due to Achilles and side injuries.

Australian players and staff currently in Australia will fly to the UK on May 29, while those involved in the IPL will join after their campaigns end. The IPL final is set for June 3, giving players less than a week to prepare for the WTC final should they remain involved till the end.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and Travis Head will complete their IPL season with Sunrisers Hyderabad by May 25. Mitchell Starc chose not to rejoin Delhi Capitals for the resumed tournament. Other squad members like Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, and reserve Brendan Doggett are currently playing county cricket in England.

