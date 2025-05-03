IPL 2025: Shubman Gill leading from the front makes it easier for other players, says Rashid Khan

New Delhi, May 3 Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan credited captain Shubman Gill's leadership skills and team effort for the franchise's splendid run in the IPL 2025.

With the 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, Gujarat moved to second spot in the points table with seven wins in 10 games, only behind Mumbai Indians, who have the same points in 11 games but have stronger net run rate.

For Gujarat, their top order featuring Sai Sudharsan, Gill and Jos Buttler is the backbone of their batting unit and they all are in contention for the Orange Cap. Currently, Sudharsan holds the cap with 504 runs while Buttler and Gill are in close proximity with 470 and 465 runs respectively.

On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna is the Purple Cap holder with 19 scalps while Mohammed Siraj is also on the list with 14 wickets.

The Afghan star lauded Gill for leading from the front and making things easy for fellow team members.

"Well, I think it's overall, you know, a team effort. Starting from Ashish bhai, how he manages the team. Then captain Shubman Gill, how he manages inside (on the field). And then, how he is leading from the front, that's something which sets an example for us as a player that the captain is leading from the front.

"And that's something which makes it very easier. How our top order and also the bowling unit, how Siraj and Prasidh, Ishant, Sai Kishore and everyone is bowling. I think it's just a combination of all team effort," Rashid told IANS in a virtual media interaction organised by the franchise.

The 26-year-old added that the side is keeping things simple and backing their process to get the desired results.

"And to be honest, we just kept the thing simple. You know, the simple we keep, the better we perform. And we don't really much think about the result but we really think about the process and the mindset and the preparation. That it all has to be done properly. And I feel like that's why we have been delivering the best performances," he added.

With playoffs qualification within reach, Gujarat will hope to secure the numero uno spot in the standings to bolster their hopes to reach the finals.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise will next take on table-toppers Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor