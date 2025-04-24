IPL 2025: Super Kings host Sunrisers in the bottom-of-the-table clash

Chennai, April 24 The Indian Premier League 2025 sees Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win encounter for both teams at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Friday. With both sides sitting at the bottom of the points table with just four points each from eight matches, this clash is crucial for their playoff hopes.

Chennai Super Kings, known for their dominance at home, have faced a tough time adjusting to the conditions at Chepauk this season. Despite their experience and strong core, CSK have struggled to read the pitch conditions, leading to unexpected defeats.

Their batting line-up, once considered their strength, has been inconsistent, and their bowling unit has lacked the impact needed in critical moments. Captain M.S. Dhoni and his team will need to quickly adapt and turn things around to revive their fading playoff hopes.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a similarly disappointing season. The team has been plagued by early batting collapses, especially in the powerplay, and the failure to form key partnerships.

SRH's strategy of being ultra-aggressive in the early overs has often backfired, leaving them in vulnerable positions. Although they have some match-winners like Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, they have struggled to find consistency. Head coach Daniel Vettori will be hoping for a strong performance to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Both teams have reached a point where they must win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs. The battle between CSK and SRH is set to be a thrilling one as both teams fight to keep their hopes alive in the PL 2025 season.

With pressure mounting on both sides, the match promises to be tense and exciting. CSK will look to capitalise on their home advantage, while SRH will aim to bounce back and put their recent struggles behind them.

When: Friday, April 25 at 7:30 PM

Where: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch: Live Broadcast on Star Sports Network and live streaming on JioHotstar

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c&wk), Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddharth, Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

