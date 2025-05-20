IPL 2025: We’re still very positive, says bowling coach Munaf Patel as DC eye playoffs spot

Mumbai, May 20 Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways as they take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday.

Reflecting on the season so far and their upcoming match against MI, Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach Munaf Patel said, “Ofcourse, there’s a bit of pressure as it is a must-win game for us. If we lose this one (against MI), we will be out of the tournament.”

“Yes, there were some mistakes and we were not able to capitalise on some occasions. But the atmosphere in the team is very good and we are still very positive. We are just focusing on the next game,” he added.

Munaf Patel lavished praise on wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul. “He is batting extraordinarily, he has scored runs in all positions. He puts his hand up whenever the team is in need. He only suggested that he would open the innings because the opening pair wasn’t settling down and went on to make a hundred."

Asked about pacer Mitchell Starc’s absence, the former right-handed fast bowler said, "It will matter because he is our main fast bowler who bowls at 145 kmph, swings the ball and that too at the Wankhede wicket where both swing and bounce is available. It matters 100 per cent, but when there is no option, you have to think of other alternatives, you cannot get stuck thinking ‘oh he is not there now, what will happen?’. You have to move ahead with whatever you have and ensure they perform.”

"But somewhere you have to sacrifice, we don’t have our main bowler in Mitchell Starc and we have to decide who has to bowl with the new ball. Obviously, coming off that loss, here at the Wankhede where the ball does move (off the surface) and there’s bounce, there has been a lot of discussion on it."

Delhi Capitals are presently placed at number 5 in the points table with 13 points from 12 matches.

