IPL 2026: Miller will likely be among the three most expensive players, opines Bangar

New Delhi, Dec 14 Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has identified several marquee players who are expected to attract intense bidding from franchises looking to address key gaps in their squads, as the build-up to the IPL 2026 auction gathers pace. Among them, South African veteran David Miller has emerged as one of the most sought-after names, with Bangar predicting a fierce contest between franchises.

Miller’s reputation as a proven finisher continues to make him a valuable asset in the shortest format, particularly for teams struggling to close out innings in the death overs. Highlighting the growing demand for experience in high-pressure situations, Bangar believes the left-hander could be among the costliest buys at the auction.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Bangar said, “David Miller will likely be among the top three most expensive players in this auction. Several teams need a player with his finishing ability — Gujarat Titans, for instance, would benefit from his experience, while Kolkata Knight Riders could target him too, especially with Andre Russell’s retirement and a healthy purse at their disposal.”

In addition to Miller, Bangar also drew attention to England’s Jonny Bairstow, whose versatility and availability could significantly enhance his market value. Bairstow’s ability to contribute both as a top-order batter and as a wicketkeeper makes him an attractive option for franchises seeking balance and depth in their line-ups.

"Jonny Bairstow offers dual value as a wicketkeeper and a top-order batter. He has a proven pedigree and, since he’s currently focused solely on T20 cricket, his full availability makes him an even stronger prospect. Teams like Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders could be in the mix — Delhi need a top-order option after releasing Jake Fraser-McGurk, while KKR might also look at him given their limited choices beyond Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz." he added.

