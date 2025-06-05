IPL winner Jitesh Sharma to lead NECO Master Blaster in Vidarbha Pro T20 League

Nagpur, June 5 NECO Master Blaster have announced their men's and women's squad for the upcoming Vidarbha Pro T20 League, slated to be played at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha from June 5 to 15.

The men's team will be led by Jitesh Sharma, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who recently played a pivotal role in RCB's historic IPL title win. The experienced R Sanjay has been appointed vice-captain, adding further balance to a talented lineup brimming with young and emerging cricketers.

On the women’s side, the team will be captained by the prolific Bharti Fulmali, with Riddhi Naik named vice-captain. The squad features a mix of experience and youth, showcasing NECO’s commitment to strengthening women’s cricket in the region.

Speaking on the squad, Anand Jayaswal, owner of NECO Master Blaster said, "We believe in empowering communities through sports. We are proud to see leaders like Jitesh Sharma and Bharti Fulmali guiding our teams, and we look forward to a season filled with inspiration, competition, and new heroes."

The Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be available for live streaming on JioCinema, FanCode, and Waves. Additionally, fans can also catch the live telecast of the matches on DD Sports, bringing the excitement of the league to television viewers nationwide

Men's squad:

Jitesh Sharma (Captain, Wicketkeeper), R Sanjay (Vice Captain), Aryam Meshram, Adyan Daga, Adyan Routham, Akash Kombe, Vedant Dighade (Wicketkeeper), Gaurav Dhobley, Ankush Tammiwar, Aditya Khilote, Arya Durugkar, Pratham Maheshwari, Prafulla Hinge, Ananmay Jaiswal, Sarthak Dhabadgaokar, Sanmesh Deshmukh

Women's squad:

Bharti Fulmali (Captain), Nihari Kawale (Wicketkeeper), Riddhi Naik (Vice Captain), Vedanti Salodkar, Nupur Kohale, Arya Gohane, Shivani Dharne (Wicketkeeper), Tanvi Mendhe, Snehal Maniyar, Yashashree Soley, Gargi Banote, Shraddha Nabira, Shreya Lanjewar, Siddhi Nerkar, Pallavi Jain, Sanskriti Sant

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor