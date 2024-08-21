Ipswich Town, Chelsea agree on loan deal for Armando Broja: Report

New Delhi, Aug 21 Chelsea’s talented striker Armando Broja is seemingly on his way to Ipswich Town after the two clubs reached an agreement for a season-long loan deal. The Albanian striker will be moving to the newly promoted team for the season. The two clubs remain in discussion over the obligation clause in the deal. Chelsea hope to secure 30 million Pounds for his departure as reported.

Broja has been at Chelsea since joining their academy from Tottenham Hotspur in 2009 and made his senior debut in March 2020. He went on loan to Southampton for the 2021/22 season and scored nine goals in 38 matches before returning to Chelsea that summer, where he scored once in 18 games before his ACL injury in December 2022, which kept him out until September.

Broja then joined Fulham in the January transfer window but his playing time at Craven Cottage was restricted, making just eight appearances and failing to score.

Chelsea are desperate to make sales and drastically reduce their squad size which has been the topic of debate in recent days. The club does not have space for top players in their squad and needs to make urgent sales before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is surely frustrated with the size of his squad. Ahead of the Manchester City game on Sunday, he was asked about England international and former club captain Ben Chilwell to which the head coach replied that it’s probably better for him and other players who are not in his plans to leave the club.

“This morning we had 22 players training, and if you ask all of them they will say they want to play against City on Sunday but that is impossible. When they train every day and do not get any minutes, it is not good for them or for me, (as) I need to make a decision. It is probably better to leave and get minutes (elsewhere). The transfer window is open so we’ll see what happens," said Maresca to reporters.

