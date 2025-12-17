Iqbal stars once again with the bat for India Seniors in physical disability T20 series

Mumbai, Dec 17 For the second successive time in the Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium, opener Wasim Iqbal stood out with the bat – this time slamming an unbeaten 85 off just 45 balls to help India Seniors chase down India A’s target of 143 on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, India A posted a modest 143/6 in their 20 overs. Jitendra VN (35 not out) and Akash Patil (37 not out) were the stars with the bat as they added 57 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket stand. Both came together with their side in a spot of bother at 86/6. From there on, the pair of Jitendra and Patil helped end the innings on a high.

In their response, India Seniors chased down the target with absolute ease thanks to Iqbal’s effort, laced with eight boundaries and five sixes. Iqbal shared a fine 50-run opening stand with Vrushant Gunjal (32). From there on, it was a one-way street, as India Seniors completed the chase in 14.5 overs.

India A skipper Majid Margray said he was absolutely thrilled to be able to get a chance to play at an iconic venue like the Wankhede Stadium. “It has been an excellent experience. It was always a dream to play at the Wankhede Stadium. From the time I entered, it has been a surreal feeling for my team and me.

“This is the Lord’s of India and a matter of pride for all of us. To be in the same dressing room where some of our icons and legends of the game have been is a big thing in our lives. All thanks to DCCI and MCA for this initiative. As a group, we have been very excited about the whole experience.

“We may have lost both our games, but in terms of preparation for the upcoming series, this is the perfect stage for our young talent. Imagine being at the venue to experience the dressing room, outfield, and the general atmosphere. This has been a life-changing experience,” said Margray, who is an all-rounder from Anantnag in Jammu & Kashmir.

These sentiments were echoed by the rival captain Sante, who is based in Mumbai. “Being from Mumbai, I have played a few times at Wankhede. I have played the President’s Cup final with Vikrant Keni. Both of us were the only differently-abled players then. I have also had other experiences here. But this is a different feeling altogether.

“All thanks to the efforts of DCCI and MCA for giving us this opportunity. I have played in Ahmedabad, Lord’s, and Wankhede. This must be the best feeling for one as a cricketer. To be at the same venue where India won the 2011 World Cup is a big step up for all of us.

“We have had a few youngsters ask a lot of questions about the venue. So, I have been advising them about picking the ball up from the background because sometimes, when the ball comes parallel to the ground, you can lose it. I have advised my boys to be very careful in sighting the ball. We have a series against England next, so this is the perfect build-up,” said Sante, a left-arm spinning all-rounder. The third and final game of the series will be played on Thursday.

Brief scores:

India A 143/6 in 20 overs (Akash Patil 37 not out, Jitendra VN 35 not out; Vipin 1-15, Vikrant Keni 1-10) lost to India Seniors 144/3 in 14.5 overs (Wasim Iqbal 85 not out, Vrushant Gunjal 32; Santosh Choube 3-24) by seven wickets

