Iran head coach happy after team secures Women's Asia Cup berth

Amman, July 20 Iran head coach Marziyeh Jafari expressed elation after her team overcame the odds to secure qualification for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 on Saturday.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Lebanon on Matchday Four, Iran needed nothing less than a win against Jordan to advance - and they delivered, earning a hard-fought 2-1 victory to book their spot in the continental tournament for the second time in a row.

"I am really happy that we were able to make the hearts of the Iranian people happy. Qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup was not easy.

“We entered the competition with difficult conditions, intensive camps, logistical restrictions and a lot of psychological pressure, but my players fought with all their might and performed beyond expectations.

"The players not only showed high technical quality, but also showed that they are mentally strong and motivated at the level of a great team. This team deserves to be seen," said Jafari.

Despite the euphoria of reaching the finals, the experienced head coach said even more work must be put in to ensure that Iran - at the very least - better the group stage showing of 2022.

"This qualification is not the end of the road; it is the beginning of a new season. We must have a more detailed plan to have a strong presence in the final stage.

“This team has the capacity to be seen, grow, and compete with Asian powers. I hope the support continues so that we can be a worthy representative of Iranian women's football in Asiam" Jafari added.

Jordan head coach David Nascimento made no attempt to hide his disappointment, with his team needing only a draw to advance.

An early second-half goal from Sara Didar followed by a swift counterattack finished by Negin Zandi put Jordan on the back foot. Although a late own goal by Fatemeh Amineh offered a glimmer of hope, it proved only a consolation as the West Asian side fell short of qualification.

“We were the better team the whole game,” said Nascimento. “They waited for counter attacks to score the goals but that’s the game, the better team doesn’t always win.

“This came really hard for the players because we were looking forward to winning the game. I’m really disappointed and the players even more but we have to recover from this.”

Lebanon, meanwhile, ended their campaign with a 1-0 defeat of Singapore with head coach Wael Gharzeddine urging his players to continue to improve.

"We had difficulties getting into our rhythm in the game and we missed a lot of opportunities,” said Gharzeddine. “Things worked out at the end.

“The group results showed how close Asian teams are where the scores are tight and surprise results can happen. Therefore, we must constantly get better to avoid falling behind," said Nascimento.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor