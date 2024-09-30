ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin look to continue scoring streak against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad, Sep 30 Hyderabad FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the Gachibowli Stadium on Tuesday to kick-off Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, both teams going into the match with different objectives. Hyderabad FC put up a brave fight before going down 2-0 against Punjab FC in their previous fixture, whereas Chennaiyin FC were at the receiving end as Mohammedan SC triumphed for the first time in the ISL with a 1-0 victory against the Marina Machans last Thursday.

Hyderabad FC are well-arranged at the back against Chennaiyin FC. They have conceded one or fewer goals in each of their last eight ISL games against Chennaiyin FC, winning four in the process and losing only twice (D2). The last time they gave away more than one goal against the Marina Machans in an ISL match was over four years ago in a 3-1 loss on January 10, 2020.

Chennaiyin FC have found the back of the net in each of their last four away fixtures. This is particularly impressive after having been unable to score in each of their previous four games. Their recent sequence shows that they will be knocking on the doors of the Hyderabad FC backline. The last time Chennaiyin FC were on a longer goal-scoring streak away from home was a run of 16 matches from January 2020 to February 2023.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto is drawing inspiration from the last season when his team triumphed over Chennaiyin FC. He is impressed with the team spirit and is banking on the work that they put in the training ground to pay off during matches.

“I can see that the boys have gelled with each other in the last few weeks of training. So far, we have played only away games and our next match will be at home. Chennaiyin FC were the only team that we beat last season. Are we going to defeat them again? I wish,” Singto said. "It won’t be easy, because of the kind of foreigners that they have brought in and the Indian players are there, they are much better in terms of physicality and experience. It will be tough, but the only thing we can do is train and keep trying," he said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle has stated that they have started this season better than the previous one, but still sees a sizable scope of improvement. “I'd love to be sitting here with six points, for sure. We're obviously on three, which is better than we were this time last year. But six was achievable,” Coyle remarked.

“So we have to take that punch to the nose and look to bounce back quickly,” the tactician added.

Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC have played each other 10 times in the ISL, sharing spoils with four victories each. Two games have resulted in a draw.

