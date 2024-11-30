ISL 2024-25: Cummings’ late goal helps Mohun Bagan SG overcome spirited Chennaiyin FC

Kolkata, Nov 30 Chennaiyin FC delivered a spirited performance against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in their Indian Super League 2024-25 encounter, but ultimately fell to a narrow defeat due to a last-ditch goal.

The first half was an absolutely engaging affair with Marina Machans taking the game to the opposition. Ahead of the encounter, head coach Owen Coyle had warned that his team has what it takes to win important clashes in big arenas.

They walked the talk with the duo of Lalrinliana Hnamte and Ryan Edwards producing impressive goal-scoring opportunities in the 25th and 30th minutes of the game respectively. After an industrious passage of play, Hnamte took things upon him to try his luck from distance but fell short since his effort was blocked by a well-organised Mariners’ backline. Five minutes later, Edwards attempted a vicious header from the centre of the box through a delivery by Pachuau Laldinpuia. The latter had shown impeccable awareness to send a headed pass in Edwards’ path, but the defender’s effort was kept at bay.

Eight minutes later, Subhasish Bose took a corner for the home side that found its way to Liston Colaco at the edge of the box. From the outside of the 18-yard area, Colaco unleashed a massive effort that landed high and wide on the right side. The game entered the second half with both teams unable to trouble the scorers.

The second half saw Chennaiyin pick up where they left off, pinning the hosts inside their half while remaining alert defensively. Nawaz was called into action again just six minutes after the restart, positioning himself perfectly to stop a long-range shot from Alberto Rodriguez.

As the game opened up, Nawaz continued to thwart Chennaiyin’s attacking efforts, with another crucial stop from a ranged shot. Moments later, Irfan Yadwad came agonisingly close to scoring with a brilliant long-range curler, only to be denied by the keeper. Nawaz made another important save in the 83rd minute, but the resilient Chennaiyin defence was finally broken in the 86th minute when Jason Cummings found the top corner.

Chennaiyin will look to bounce back from this defeat when they host East Bengal at the Marina Arena on December 7.

