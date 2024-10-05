ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC’s clinical outing hands East Bengal season's fourth straight defeat

Jamshedpur, Oct 5 Jamshedpur FC edged past East Bengal FC in the Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Saturday. Rei Tachikawa scored in the first half to give Khalid Jamil’s side the lead. In the second half, an own goal from Lalchungnunga sealed the deal for the Men of Steel.

Jamshedpur FC started the game on a high. In the fourth minute, a delightful cross from Imran Khan fell to Jordan Murray inside the East Bengal penalty box. However, Lalchungnunga came to his side’s rescue to avert danger.

Three minutes later, East Bengal took charge of the action. A long pass from Madih Talal was received by Anwar Ali from the centre of the park. Ali marauded forward and glanced an over-ambitious attempt which swayed over the crossbar.

In the 11th minute, East Bengal earned their first positive chance. Provat Lakra sent in a delightful through ball to Talal, who went past Stephen Eze only to see his shot go wide. Three minutes later, Talal could have got his name on the scoresheet. His mis-kick fell into Cleiton Silva’s feet, who gave it back to the French midfielder. However, Talal’s shot was too feeble to trouble Albino Gomes.

In the 21st minute, it was Rei Tachikawa who with a long-range strike gave Jamshedpur FC the much-desired lead. Eleven minutes later, Silva could have salvaged his side’s equaliser. Nandhakumar Sekar had laid it on the plate for Silva, who had only Albino Gomes to beat, but the Brazilian forward hit it over the roof.

East Bengal FC started the second half well. Just two minutes from restart Nandhakumar found himself free with only Eze to beat. He dribbled past the defender and laid it off to Talal, whose feeble shot fell to Gomes.

Jamshedpur FC then went on to double their lead in the 70th minute to take complete charge of the game. A shot from Imran Khan was turned into his own net by Lalchungnunga. Yet, East Bengal FC had enough chances to come back.

A cross from Crespo from the left channel of the penalty box fell to Hector Yuste, whose header flicked the crossbar in the 73rd minute. In the 83rd minute, Talal could have brought one back for his side, but his long-range effort was parried away perfectly by Gomes with his fingertips.

Jamshedpur FC will next play Hyderabad FC at home on October 21. East Bengal FC’s next adventure would be the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan on October 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor